Vince Staples Wants To Be An Extra On ‘Snowfall’

FX’s historical drama Snowfall has been widely praised for its authenticity in portraying the events that led up to Los Angeles’ late-80s/early-90s crack cocaine epidemic and was to begin airing its fourth season later this year. However, due to the outbreak of COVID-19, production was suspended, forcing FX to push the show’s next season to 2021. For most of us, this represents a loss in viewing options come Fall TV season. However, for one native of Los Angeles County, it presents an opportunity.

Like the million or so average viewers of the program, it turns out Vince Staples is an avid fan who admires the show’s realism in presenting the crack era through its intersecting narratives of young drug dealers and CIA operatives. But it seems Vince sees something the show is missing: Himself. The wisecracking Long Beach rapper tweeted out a request to be included in the next season of the show and he even threw in a sweetener to highlight his fit for the role. “Man can I be a extra in Snowfall?” he wrote. “Stop playin I’ll bring my own blower & all that.”

Man can I be a extra in @SnowfallFX ? Stop playin I’ll bring my own blower & all that. — Vince Staples (@vincestaples) June 16, 2020

The show’s casting director wouldn’t go amiss taking a look at Vince’s growing resume. After appearing in the 2015 coming-of-age comedy Dope, Vince has since been cast in leading roles on Adult Swim’s Lazor Wulf, in the animated action movie MFKZ, and in the upcoming indie road trip move, Punk. He also had a hilarious cameo in Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” video and a pair of episodes of his endlessly entertaining own Vince Staples Show, fighting off assailants and dodging heated exes.

So, Snowfall crew, please take this man up on his request. You’ve got little to lose and a whole lot to gain. Plus, he’ll even bring his own blower, saving the props department some money too.