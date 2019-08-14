Getty Image

Wale is heading on tour this autumn to let fans know Everything Is Fine with his new label deal and album coming soon. The DMV rapper announced the tour this afternoon, taking off Florida on September 30 and running through October to conclude in Seattle. Recently, Wale has been promoting the singles “Gemini (2 Sides)” and “On Chill” featuring Jeremih after a 2018 spent releasing a series of EPs to remind fans that Wale is still a pretty big name in hip-hop as well as being one of the best, bar-for-bar rappers out.

From One of the greatest of all time . The #EVERYTHINGisFINETOUR pic.twitter.com/4K0PFsEqIA — Wale (@Wale) August 14, 2019

He’s also kept himself busy by dropping occasional freestyles and having fun with Twitter debates about proper sandwich dressings and controversial hot topics. He admitted on Twitter that “Everything Is Fine” would not be the name of his album that will be released on Warner Records later this year, then used his profile to address a few fans’ concerns.

It is not . But I’m announcing that very soon too .. I have to wait till al gore rhythm is back in my favor then I’ll announce https://t.co/QqgKHKj4sq — Wale (@Wale) August 14, 2019

While his online persona is a big part of the reason he’s maintained his buzz, it will be nice to see him entertaining fans again the good, old-fashioned way: With new music and tight, engaging performances that show why he’s one of the last 2009 XXL Freshmen still standing (along with Currensy and Kid Cudi). See the full list of dates and venues above.

