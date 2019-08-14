Wale Goes On Tour This Autumn To Tell Fans That ‘Everything Is Fine’

Wale is heading on tour this autumn to let fans know Everything Is Fine with his new label deal and album coming soon. The DMV rapper announced the tour this afternoon, taking off Florida on September 30 and running through October to conclude in Seattle. Recently, Wale has been promoting the singles “Gemini (2 Sides)” and “On Chill” featuring Jeremih after a 2018 spent releasing a series of EPs to remind fans that Wale is still a pretty big name in hip-hop as well as being one of the best, bar-for-bar rappers out.

He’s also kept himself busy by dropping occasional freestyles and having fun with Twitter debates about proper sandwich dressings and controversial hot topics. He admitted on Twitter that “Everything Is Fine” would not be the name of his album that will be released on Warner Records later this year, then used his profile to address a few fans’ concerns.

While his online persona is a big part of the reason he’s maintained his buzz, it will be nice to see him entertaining fans again the good, old-fashioned way: With new music and tight, engaging performances that show why he’s one of the last 2009 XXL Freshmen still standing (along with Currensy and Kid Cudi). See the full list of dates and venues above.

Wale is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

