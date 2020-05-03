Getty Image
Music

Wale Fans Defended The Rapper After A Meme Claimed He Was Not One Of Hip-Hop's Best

by:

Twitter is a place where the opinions of all can run wild and free to be either upheld by fellow users or condemned by others. With all that time at home these days, people are leaning hard into memes, but one got some Wale fans considerably upset this weekend. The meme clips a short scene from a Family Guy episode that depicts four hands in a huddle on top of each other. A fifth hand attempts to join but, is gently pushed out of the group.

The clip presents the four hands with each labeled as Drake, Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole, and Travis Scott. The fifth hand that looks to join the group all to be pushed away was labeled as Wale. That got his fans, including Guapdad 4000, up in arms about the meme and its subsequent popularity.

Many Wale fans defended the rapper online as the meme wars escalated.

Wale himself caught wind of his name trending on Twitter, but decided not to peek through the curtain to see what all the fuss was about. Instead, he used the opportunity to promote his Wow.. That’s Crazy album and his recently released video for “Sue Me.”

Wale is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

