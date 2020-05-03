Twitter is a place where the opinions of all can run wild and free to be either upheld by fellow users or condemned by others. With all that time at home these days, people are leaning hard into memes, but one got some Wale fans considerably upset this weekend. The meme clips a short scene from a Family Guy episode that depicts four hands in a huddle on top of each other. A fifth hand attempts to join but, is gently pushed out of the group.

The clip presents the four hands with each labeled as Drake, Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole, and Travis Scott. The fifth hand that looks to join the group all to be pushed away was labeled as Wale. That got his fans, including Guapdad 4000, up in arms about the meme and its subsequent popularity.

You have to be a 14 year old white boy named Karen JR , i just know it . Fortnight frying these kids brains — GUAPDAD 4000 (@guapdad4000) May 2, 2020

Many Wale fans defended the rapper online as the meme wars escalated.

Wale is one of the most underrated poignant artists of our time. Y’all just won’t ADMIT you don’t know good music 🎼 tho…. #StopChattingFuckery pic.twitter.com/fqwWR1rgSO — Nikki A. (@babeequeensings) May 2, 2020

Drake, cole, Kendrick…Travis? One of these things is not like the other Lmao we forgetting who writes for who pic.twitter.com/hcsYRcI601 — Elevated (@_ElevatedHipHop) May 2, 2020

What’s with all this Wale hate I always see on my TL pic.twitter.com/77W1ORgmfJ — THE BIG HOMIE, PINK (@theorgofwilliam) May 2, 2020

How did you put Travis with an era of rappers he doesn’t belong with. — JaysonSlayedem (@ImJustMalik) May 2, 2020

Wale himself caught wind of his name trending on Twitter, but decided not to peek through the curtain to see what all the fuss was about. Instead, he used the opportunity to promote his Wow.. That’s Crazy album and his recently released video for “Sue Me.”

Seen my name trending … but the way my anxiety set up I’m not clicking that joint ..but go stream “wow that’s crazy” . And watch “Sue me” video . Wash hands and have a good day https://t.co/SM0IwKkcUq — Wale (@Wale) May 2, 2020

Wale is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.