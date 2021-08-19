Wale Brings The Receipts To Prove He’s ‘One Of The Greatest Rappers Of All Time’

It’s not unusual for artists in hip-hop to feel that they are the best at their craft — in fact, it’s almost a prerequisite to success. With that said, while having a healthy (or unhealthy) ego about their status is often key to a rapper’s persona, there aren’t really all that many who can pull the receipts to back up their claims. However, Wale is one of those rare rap stars who isn’t just boasting when he calls himself “one of the greatest rappers of all time,” as he did in June and reiterated this week.

In a tweet on Wednesday, the DMV repper explained his position, writing, “When I say I’m one of the greatest rappers of all time. I mean it with all my heart.” He didn’t just brag, though; he also detailed the accomplishments he feels qualify him to make such a statement. “I’ve put out more QUALITY music than most,” he ventured. “My deep cuts are crazy. My singles all got plaques.”

But the real kicker he offered was his longevity, noting he’s been in the game for a “decade-plus.” “THAT is why I’m heavy on the gratitude,” he concluded, showing that he doesn’t take any of this for granted. It was a great way to come back from his social media hiatus due to being “extremely sick,” as he prepares to release his seventh studio album Folarin 2 sometime this year. To that end, his single “Down South” with Maxo Kream and Yella Beezy is out now.

Wale is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.