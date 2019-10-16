The Washington Nationals are headed to the Major League Baseball World Series for the first time ever and no one could be happier than DC native Wale. He retweeted ESPN’s Twitter announcement for the Nats’ first-ever World Series berth, which not only noted the historical achievement, but also gave Wale himself a slick shout out with a nod to his new album, Wow… That’s Crazy, prompting Wale to acknowledge that “the impact is real.”

This how u know the impact is real . https://t.co/MZD8woDbn0 — Wale (@Wale) October 16, 2019

ESPN tweeted, “Wow… That’s Crazy. This will be the first World Series appearance in Nationals/Expos franchise history,” attaching a clever edit of Wale’s album cover. While the original cover pays homage to Banksy’s famously prankish piece “Girl With The Balloon,” putting a portrait of Wale into Banksy’s shredder-fitted picture frame, the ESPN version photoshops the Nats outfielder Juan Soto in his place. In addition, the bejeweled hands holding up the frame now belong to the team’s bald eagle mascot, Screech, while the red balloon in the upper left corner now shows the Nats’ iconic “W” instead of the album title — the same “W” Wale himself adopted as part of his name logo over ten years ago.

𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐲 𝐠𝐨𝐧' 𝐥𝐨𝐯𝐞 𝐮𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐚𝐦𝐛𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧. Nets Basketball: 7 Days pic.twitter.com/t6chdHVtHu — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) October 16, 2019

Of course, it appears some other professional sports social media teams couldn’t help jumping on the wave while Wale’s name is hot; the NBA’s Brooklyn Nets also photoshopped one of Wale’s covers, drawing a tenuous link with their DC-bred free agent acquisition Kevin Durant, who now graces the cover of Wale’s 2011 album, Ambition. Wale’s response? “The influence is jumpin out everywhere.”

Wow… That’s Crazy is out now via Warner Records. Get it here.

Wale is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.