Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion teamed up last Friday to share their internet-breaking song, “WAP.” Just about everyone had an opinion about the raunchy track, from random Twitter users to Republicans, PETA, Tiger King’s Carole Baskin, and even Ben Shapiro. No matter the take, there’s no denying the song went instantly viral. In fact, “WAP” was played so many times that the single has already hit a major milestone.

Just one week after its initial release, “WAP” has been certified Gold by the RIAA. The rappers reacted to the news, with both Megan and Cardi thanking fans for showing their love. Cardi even teased something else up her sleeve, writing: “I’m thinking about doing something special I just gotta put it together.”

The Gold certification arrives after Cardi has shared several insights into the iconic track’s video shoot, revealing several road bumps during production. Because the video was shot amid the pandemic, Cardi had to ensure her whole team was safe. In order to do so, the rapper spent a whopping $100,000 on COVID testing alone. On top of dropping major coin, the rapper was also peed on by a snake during a specific scene.

Some of the artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.