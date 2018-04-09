The War On Drugs Play A Spacey Warren Zevon Cover With The Hold Steady’s Craig Finn In New York

04.09.18 43 mins ago

The War On Drugs have been known to throw a ’70s or ’80s rock cover or two into their sets from time to time, which makes sense since their aesthetic is so indebted to that era. They’ve covered Warren Zevon’s “Accidentally Like A Martyr,” from his 1978 album Excitable Boy, before, but they had a first at their show at Brooklyn Steel last night when they were joined on a rendition of the track by The Hold Steady frontman Craig Finn.

Finn (who Adam Granduciel introduced as a “Zevon freak”) and his band are generally more rambunctious on stage than the spacey and chill Granduciel and company are, but he kept his performance relatively reserved to fall in line with the performance that was delightfully aligned with the band’s spacey vibes. It’s also worth noting that before the performance began, Granduciel asked Finn if he’s working on a new record, to which he responded that he’s “about nine songs in.” It’s not clear whether that means there’s a new solo album on the way (his most recent, We All Want The Same Things, came out last year) or if The Hold Steady is readying a follow-up to their 2014 record Teeth Dreams (which would make sense given how active the band has been lately).

Watch The War On Drugs and Finn cover “Accidentally Like A Martyr” above.

Around The Web

TAGSAccidentally Like A MartyrCRAIG FINNTHE HOLD STEADYTHE WAR ON DRUGSWARREN ZEVON

The RX

Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

04.06.18 3 days ago
Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

04.06.18 3 days ago
Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

04.03.18 6 days ago 2 Comments
‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

04.02.18 1 week ago 5 Comments
On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

03.30.18 1 week ago
Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

03.28.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP