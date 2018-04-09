Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The War On Drugs have been known to throw a ’70s or ’80s rock cover or two into their sets from time to time, which makes sense since their aesthetic is so indebted to that era. They’ve covered Warren Zevon’s “Accidentally Like A Martyr,” from his 1978 album Excitable Boy, before, but they had a first at their show at Brooklyn Steel last night when they were joined on a rendition of the track by The Hold Steady frontman Craig Finn.

I got to sing a Warren Zevon song with @TheWarOnDrugs tonight in Brooklyn. Such an honor to be asked, and such a great band. Thanks for having me. — Craig Finn (@steadycraig) April 9, 2018

Finn (who Adam Granduciel introduced as a “Zevon freak”) and his band are generally more rambunctious on stage than the spacey and chill Granduciel and company are, but he kept his performance relatively reserved to fall in line with the performance that was delightfully aligned with the band’s spacey vibes. It’s also worth noting that before the performance began, Granduciel asked Finn if he’s working on a new record, to which he responded that he’s “about nine songs in.” It’s not clear whether that means there’s a new solo album on the way (his most recent, We All Want The Same Things, came out last year) or if The Hold Steady is readying a follow-up to their 2014 record Teeth Dreams (which would make sense given how active the band has been lately).

Watch The War On Drugs and Finn cover “Accidentally Like A Martyr” above.