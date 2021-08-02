The Weeknd Wants To Make More Music With Kanye West

The Weeknd brought a lot of collaborators on board for After Hours, like Oneohtrix Point Never, Lil Uzi Vert, and Ariana Grande. There are some other folks he’d like to team up with, though, including a previous collaborator.

In a new GQ profile, when asked about who he’d like to work with soon, he responded:

“I’d love to work with Arca. Arca’s great. I’d love to work with Kanye [West] again. Especially on production. I got mad love for Tyler The Creator, and what he’s doing right now. Tyler is funny, man. I remember he came to one of my performances — I think it was like a festival performance. And he was very vocal about how ‘Starboy’ was his favorite song at the time. You can tell he’s waiting for the song. I could see him. As soon as the song happened, he’s like, ‘All right, cool. Thanks.’ And he just peaced out. It was pretty funny. But he’s somebody that I really admire, because he wears his feelings on his sleeve.”

West previously produced “Tell Your Friends” from The Weeknd’s 2005 album Beauty Behind The Madness, while The Weeknd sang on West’s The Life Of Pablo track “FML.”

Read the full GQ feature here.