The long list for the Polaris Prize, one of Canada’s biggest musical honors, was revealed last month. Among the most notable works included among the 40 potential nominees included albums by Andy Shauf, Caribou, Daniel Caesar, Dvsn, Kaytranada, Jessie Reyez, US Girls, and The Weeknd. Now, that list has been further pared down to just ten albums, and there are snubs.

Of the aforementioned artists, Caribou, Kaytranada, Jessie Reyez, and US Girls earned nominations. However, The Weeknd, Andy Shauf, Daniel Caesar, and Dvsn did not.

Despite his super successful career and his status as one of Canada’s biggest music stars, The Weeknd hasn’t had much success with the Polaris Prize. His debut mixtape, 2011’s House Of Balloons, earned a nomination that year, but none of his other works have.

As for the other artists who have been nominated this year, previous winners include Caribou (who won in 2008 for Andorra) and Kaytranada (2016, 99.9%). Previously earning nominations are Caribou (2010, Swim; 2015, Our Love), US Girls (2016, Half Free; 2018, In A Poem Unlimited), and Reyez (2019, Being A Human In Public).

Find the full list of nominees below.

Backxwash — God Has Nothing To Do With This Leave Him Out Of It

Caribou — Suddenly

Junia-T — Studio Monk

Kaytranada — Bubba

Nêhiyawak — Nipiy

Pantayo — Pantayo

Lido Pimienta — Miss Colombia

Jessie Reyez — Before Love Came To Kill Us

US Girls — Heavy Light

Witch Prophet — Dna Activation