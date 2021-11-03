Over the past few years, The Weeknd and Post Malone have been two of the most dominant figures in music. In fact, The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” became the song with the most weeks ever spent in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart last year, beating the previous record holder, Malone’s “Circles.” Now, the two industry titans are getting ready to team up on what is sure to be a hit.

Yesterday, they both shared a brief teaser of a new song. Dre London, Malone’s manager, also shared the clip and offered more info, revealing the track is called “One Right Now.” He wrote on Instagram, “What I couldn’t wait to tell the [world] This Friday!! I’m excited for u to finally here what I been talking about!! @postmalone & @theweeknd ‘One Right Now’ #DreVision in full effect!! #Shutdown Ting!!! Crazy Movie Video comes next week!!!”

If the song ends up being a hit, it will be Malone’s first in a while, relatively speaking. His last top-10 single was the Ozzy Osbourne- and Travis Scott-featuring “Take What You Want,” which peaked at No. 8 in 2019. Before that, it was the chart-topping “Circles.” As for The Weeknd, his latest single, “Take My Breath,” was successful, achieving a peak at No. 6.