Last night’s VMAs yielded a bunch of headlines, but one story that flew perhaps a little under the radar is what appears to be an upcoming collaboration between The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia.

The latter group had some time on stage during last night’s proceedings, and at the end of their performance, The Weeknd’s voice singing “like a moth to a flame” is audible as the text “to be continued” was displayed on stage.

Sure enough, after the performance, both The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia shared the same teaser clip on social media and tagged each other in their posts, essentially confirming that the pair have some sort of collaborative endeavor on the way.

Beyond that, neither artist has offered any more info about what’s going on here.

This comes after a long time away from Swedish House Mafia, as the group previously broke up but is now reunited. Their most recent album is 2012’s Until Now. As for The Weeknd, he’s apparently in the home stretch of making his new album, as he recently said, “I’m finishing the new album right now. It should be done by the end of this month and we’re just kind of figuring out when to put it out. It’s been really cool because I’m working on this album this summer simultaneously with the writer’s room for the new TV show. So, I’ve been kind of going back and forth from finishing the album and pending up the show that we’re going to start shooting soon. It’s been quite a summer.”