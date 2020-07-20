Westside Gunn Triumphs Over A Hater in His ‘Allah Sent Me’ Video

Westside Gunn survives a shootout in his new video for “Allah Sent Me” from his recently released album, Flygod Is An Awesome God II. The Buffalo, New York rapper once again employs Griselda Records’ signature black-and-white look for the new video, which was previously seen in videos for “Dr. Bird’s” and “Cruiser Weight Coke.” The song features verses from Gunn’s cohorts Benny and Conway, while the visual narrative sees Gunn wake, pray, and cruise the streets in a red Lamborghini truck which pops from the grayscale visuals in vibrant, electric red.

Later in the video, Gunn visits the traphouse, where he counts money and checks on his stash. Unfortunately, he’s quickly alerted to the presence of a would-be jacker who lays in wait outside. Gunn makes a mad dash and the shootout commences. Because it’s his video, Gunn walks away victorious, returning home to his lady as the video fades out.

Flygod Is An Awesome God II is Gunn’s second release of 2020, following up Pray For Paris, which he completed while sick with the COVID-19 coronavirus. It seems it will take a lot more than that to get him to slow up his hustle.

Watch Westside Gunn’s “Allah Sent Me” video above.