On January 15, Griselda will release their debut film Conflicted. But before that arrives, the Buffalo-based label will share the movie’s soundtrack. With just days left until it arrives, Griselda dropped the project’s second single, which features Westside Gunn, Wale, and Smoke DZA. The trio linked up on “The Hurt Business” to throw their best rap bars on the table. The track’s title is named after the WWE quartet of Bobby Lashley, MVP, Shelton Benjamin, and Cedric Alexander. Westside, Wale, and DZA are all WWE fans so it’s no surprise that they namedrop wrestlers like Ric Flair, Greg “The Hammer” Valentine, Ravishing Rick Rude, Gangrel, and The Rockers.

“The Hurt Business” comes less than a month after Benny The Butcher shared “3:30 In Houston,” the first single from the soundtrack. The track concerned the shooting incident at a Houston Wal-Mart that left Benny with a bullet wound in his leg. The soundtrack also sees appearances from Conway The Machine, Armani Caesar, Boldy James, Dave East, Lloyd Banks, and more. The film features actor Michael Rapaport as well as R&B singer J Holiday in addition to Benny and Westside.

Conflicted is just the latest project to arrive from Griselda, which follows an extremely productive 2020. Last year saw eight projects from five of its members, including Westside’s Pray For Paris, Caesar’s The Liz, and Benny’s Burden Of Proof.

You can listen to “The Hurt Business” above.

Conflicted is out 1/8 via Griselda. Pre-order it here.

