After years of subtle jabs, Megan Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj have officially removed the sparring gloves. On Friday, January 26, Megan Thee Stallion dropped her latest single, “Hiss.” The venomous record is a striking lyrical act at several folks, including her ex-boyfriend Pardi, DaBaby, Tory Lanez apologist, and most viciously, Nicki Minaj.

As users online praise Megan’s display of wit, one family is calling the rapper out for being insensitive. In a conversation with TMZ, Richard Kanka expressed disgust with Megan Thee Stallion’s line and even threatened her with legal action.

With her eyes aimed at Minaj and her husband Kenneth Petty’s past sexual assault allegations, Megan rapped: “These hoes don’t be mad at Megan, these hoes mad at Megan’s Law.”

As one of the leading forces behind getting the legislation passed, Kanka didn’t take too kindly to his late daughter’s death being used as a punchline in a petty rap feud. Although Kanka admits that he didn’t listen to the entirety of the song, he had a chance to pull up the lyrics and felt that it downplayed the severity of his late daughter’s brutal death by a sex offender.

Megan Thee Stallion has not issued a response to Kanka’s remarks. But referencing “Hiss,” according to Megan, she’s Teflon in the courtroom.

