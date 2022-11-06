What Is Metro Boomin’s New ‘Heroes & Villains’ Release Date?

In a parallel universe, we’re already listening to Heroes & Villains, Metro Boomin’s sophomore solo album and followup to his 2018 platinum-certified album Not All Heroes Wear Capes. The prolific producer announced the project in September with a trailer. “I do it for Ms. Leslie,” he wrote on Instagram, referencing his mother who was tragically killed in June. The initial release date for Heroes & Villains was November 4, but it was pushed back in late October.

“I couldn’t get all the samples on my album cleared in time for next week so I’m dropping on Dec 2nd now so I have enough time to make sure you all get this masterpiece we intended,” Metro Boomin tweeted on October 26. “I promise it’s worth the wait!! P.S. I would NEVER move my album date because of anyone else.”

The last sentence is pretty easily presumed to be about Drake and 21 Savage dropping their collaborative Her Loss album on November 4. (Metro Boomin is no stranger to making joint album with Savage.) A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie contrastingly admitted to pushing his Me Vs. Myself album into December to avoid competing with Her Loss.

Expectations are high for Heroes & Villains regardless of arrival time. Not All Heroes Wear Capes spent 60 weeks charting on the Billboard 200, peaking at No. 1, and his 2020 Savage Mode II collaborative album with 21 Savage also peaked at No. 1.

Heroes & Villains is out 12/2 via Boominati Worldwide and Republic. Pre-order it here.

