Earlier this week, Whitney shared a new song called “FTA,” and although the release seemed to suggest that a new album was on the way, there wasn’t any official news of a follow-up to their 2016 debut album Light Upon The Lake. Well, now there is: Whitney just announced that Forever Turned Around will be out on August 30 via Secretly Canadian. Additionally, they’ve shared a new single, “Giving Up,” which is a fine example of their idiosyncratic brand of indie soul that made this upcoming album so anticipated in the first place.

Press materials say that the album deals with “the anxiety and acceptance that time is limited and navigate questions of mortality, doubt, love, and friendship. It’s an album about partnership — romantic, familial and communal, but most importantly a love in friendship: the bonds between two best friends and creative partners and the joy and stress that comes with it.”