Whitney’s Just-Announced Album ‘Forever Turned Around’ Is Heralded By The Soulful ‘Giving Up’

Music News Editor
06.06.19

Olivia Bee

Earlier this week, Whitney shared a new song called “FTA,” and although the release seemed to suggest that a new album was on the way, there wasn’t any official news of a follow-up to their 2016 debut album Light Upon The Lake. Well, now there is: Whitney just announced that Forever Turned Around will be out on August 30 via Secretly Canadian. Additionally, they’ve shared a new single, “Giving Up,” which is a fine example of their idiosyncratic brand of indie soul that made this upcoming album so anticipated in the first place.

Press materials say that the album deals with “the anxiety and acceptance that time is limited and navigate questions of mortality, doubt, love, and friendship. It’s an album about partnership — romantic, familial and communal, but most importantly a love in friendship: the bonds between two best friends and creative partners and the joy and stress that comes with it.”

Around The Web

TAGSForever Turned Aroundgiving upWHITNEY
UPROXX Instagram

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: Devin Finch, Mini Trees, And More Bandcamp Albums From May

Crate-Digging: Devin Finch, Mini Trees, And More Bandcamp Albums From May

06.04.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.04.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

06.03.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.03.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

05.28.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.28.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP