Torrey Craig Had His Tooth Knocked Out By Giannis And Picked It Up Off The Floor

Early in the third quarter of Tuesday’s contest between the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns, Torrey Craig was retreating on a fast break and trying to contain Giannis Antetokounmpo. As Craig backpedaled, Antetokounmpo lowered his shoulder into the veteran forward, which caused Craig to stumble. After their initial contact, Antetokounmpo’s shoulder connected with Craig’s face, forced him to the ground and knocked out one of his teeth.

As play continued, Craig remained on the ground while holding his face and mouth in pain. Once Brook Lopez missed a three, Chris Paul collected a rebound and the Suns called timeout to allow Craig be tended to, at which point he stood up and grabbed his tooth off the court.

The timeout seemingly did Craig a significant deal of good. He stayed in the game after the break and missed a three on the Suns’ initial possession following the stoppage in play.

Antetokounmpo is one of the most challenging and imposing superstars in the league to defend, in part because of how physically he plays. Craig presumably already knew that, but he certainly does now. He appears to be OK following their collision and, hopefully, he can get some dental work soon. Fortunately, Phoenix’s next game is Thursday at home, so Craig should have some time to address his missing tooth.

