WHOKILLEDXIX Tap Pussy Riot For An Assist On The Aggressive ‘Mondays!’

Back in July, the hyperpunk duo WHOKILLEDXIX graced the UPROXX Sessions stage with an intense performance of their glitchy breakout single “Spy?,” bringing the TikTok-favorite song to a whole new audience. Capitalizing on that attention, they followed up with a brand-new song called “Mondays!” bringing in a new set of collaborators in the form of Russian punk rock hellraisers Pussy Riot. The new track resurrects the nu-metal sound of the late nineties, with group members Karm The Tool and Yung Skayda contributing skittering rap vocals and the members of Pussy Riot turning up with ad-libs and roaring electric guitars.

While WHOKILLEDXIX is still a relatively new act, the Connecticut-based duo has already garnered plenty of attention thanks to the streams accumulated from uses of the track on TikTok, leading to a spate of coverage generating even more streams of “Spy?” — 40 million and counting. The group’s appeal is in their melange of styles — by switching from glitchy pop to anxious rap to aggressive rock sounds, they’ve proven to have a hook for fans of every genre, while their devil-may-care demeanor is an effective reflection of the contrarian outlook of their Gen-Z fans.

Listen to “Mondays!” above.

