Why Did YesJulz Get Kicked Out Of Kanye West’s ‘Vultures’ Listening?

Kanye West’s second Vultures listening event turned out to be a disaster — quelle surprise! — and instead, fans were treated to a 10-minute rant in which Kanye went off on Adidas, Drake, Gap, Jay-Z, Jews, and perhaps most fittingly, all the “vultures” who were actually in the room with him (in what looked like somebody’s house!).

Kanye West goes off for 10 mins name dropping Jay-Z, Drake, Travis Scott, Balenciaga and Addias to name a few then says everyone in the room with him is fake stream ended when he kicked YesJulz out the room (she was recording) safe to say vultures is scrapped. pic.twitter.com/kFchoDdbRV — Noah ✵ (@noahdonotcare) December 15, 2023

This was courtesy of influencer/event promoter YesJulz, who got a front-row seat to shove her camera phone in Kanye’s face and broadcast the whole thing via Instagram Live — at least, until he asked for her to be removed. She was promptly kicked out of the “event,” although she later insisted that she wasn’t kicked out as she walked back to her hotel.

YesJulz went on IG to say she didn’t get kicked out when we clearly saw Kanye say she gotta go. This is why it’s important to spread facts not rumors or misguided information. If she didn’t get kicked out why the live cut off and she gone? The session over? Nah. Take the L pic.twitter.com/kwFPVfoXcl — DIRTY DELAWARE (@DirtyDelaware) December 15, 2023

So why was she kicked out? Toward the end of the clip, Julz can be heard saying something indistinct to someone next to her, but it catches Kanye’s attention. It sounds like a security tells her “don’t say sh*t right now,” then as she responds, she seemingly interrupts Kanye’s rant again, after which he tells her to “take it out” and she shuffled away by the guard as the stream shuts off.

Perhaps Kanye didn’t want to be interrupted mid-stream — his thoughts seem disjointed enough already — or maybe whatever she said upset him, but it doesn’t seem as though he was bothered by her streaming — or how it would be perceived. Still, though, it has to be disappointing to Kanye fans that this was all they got after months of waiting for new music.