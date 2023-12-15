What Did Kanye West Rant About At His ‘Vultures’ Listening?

Fans looking forward to Kanye West’s second Vultures listening event in Las Vegas were disappointed this week as Kanye West (unsurprisingly) failed to make the event happen. Instead, the world was treated to yet another West rant, this time about the “vultures” who spend all their time cozying up to him despite his pretty reprehensible behavior over the past several months (years, really) hoping for scraps from the table.

Fittingly, the rant was transmitted courtesy of Miami event promoter YesJulz, who live streamed as ‘Ye railed against all the people and entities he feels betrayed him after he, again, went on MULTIPLE antisemitic rants — which, again, he did after five-plus years of bigging up bigots, bullying his ex’s boyfriend, and behaving like a true scammer when it came to the one thing anyone actually wanted from him: new music.

In the video, he again goes off on “Jewish n****s,” particularly entertainment exec Ari Emanuel, who he blames for getting him dropped from his lucrative deals with Adidas and Gap. He also called out Adidas for dropping him and Jay-Z for distancing himself from Kanye when it became clear that Kanye wasn’t going to behave himself (some years before his 2022 meltdowns). Considering Kanye was exhibiting his sex tapes during business meetings, I’m not sure he can blame anyone but himself though.

Kanye goes deep down the conspiracy theory rabbit hole, becoming more and more impassioned as he continues. The 10-minute video ends with Kanye calling everyone in the room with him “fake” for only hanging around him for his money and influence (gasp!) and kicks YesJulz out of the room. You can see the incident below.