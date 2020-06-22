After involving himself in a lengthy diss track feud with Stormzy earlier this year, Wiley has cemented himself as a prolific rapper with the surprise record Boasty Gang. The album impressively marks the second project released by the grime rap pioneer this month alone.

Boasty Gang arrives shortly after The Godfather III, which the rapper had previously announced would be the final record released under his moniker. But it seems as though the rapper still had a few more songs up his sleeve, as he gave fans no warning before dropping the 19-track Boasty Gang, which includes his Idris Elba collaboration “Boasty.”

The new project could be Wiley’s way of making up for last year’s scrapped release Full Circle. Originally slated for an August 2019 debut, Full Circle was supposed to feature all-star guest features from Nicki Minaj, Future, and Drake’s label signee Popcaan. Just two weeks before the record debuted, Wiley announced the entire project had been tossed out because Drake’s OVO label had blocked a verse by Popcaan and Nicki had announced her (short-lived) retirement.

Boasty Gang is out now via Big Dada. Get it here.

