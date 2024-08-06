Drake is seemingly mounting a full-on return to his primed position in rap. After bowing out in the war of words with Kendrick Lamar, the “Family Matters” rapper took a minute to gather himself.
Today (August 6), after releasing 100 Gigs, a slew of unreleased music, fans believe he has more up his sleeve.
Supporters believe Drake’s checklist of public redemption includes a European tour later this year. Continue below for more information.
Will Drake Go On The ‘No One Likes Us’ European Tour In 2024?
According to an image reportedly posted to Drake’s supposed private Instagram account, he has something lined up. In the photo, a pile of gray boxes labeled, ‘Not Like Us. Euro 2024,’ are stacked against a wall. Although the contents of the boxes are not visible, the items items to the left led fans to believe the boxes are tied to a performance run around Europe.
Next to the ‘Not Like Us. Euro 2024’ boxes are other items packed in clear wrappings. Attendees of Drake’s It’s All A Blur Tour or It’s All A Blur Tour — Big As The What?, speculated that these items resemble the font used in a few specialty merch pieces from those shows.
At this time, Drake hasn’t responded to any of the chatter. However, Lil Wayne’s chant, “They don’t like us chant,” could be the hint others overlooked.