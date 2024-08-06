Will Drake Go On The ‘No One Likes Us’ European Tour In 2024?

Drake is seemingly mounting a full-on return to his primed position in rap. After bowing out in the war of words with Kendrick Lamar, the “Family Matters” rapper took a minute to gather himself.

Today (August 6), after releasing 100 Gigs, a slew of unreleased music, fans believe he has more up his sleeve.

Supporters believe Drake’s checklist of public redemption includes a European tour later this year. Continue below for more information.