Next year, Drake will continue the story of It’s All A Blur, with the It’s All A Blur — The Big What? Tour . Over the course of three months, Drake will be joined by J. Cole for the It’s All A Blur — The Big What? Tour beginning in January. However, some fans have expressed disappointment as they aren’t visiting as many major cities as they Drake did for the first go-around of the tour.

Drake has been going hard this year. On top of his It’s All A Blur Tour, which he coheadlined with 21 Savage, Drake released his eighth studio album, For All The Dogs. While the album prompted some mixed reactions, fans seemed to love the J. Cole collaboration “ First Person Shooter ,” which reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Why isn’t Drake & J. Cole’s tour coming to some major cities?

While fans in New Orleans, Denver, and Nashville can look forward to seeing the two rap stars, cities like New York, Los Angeles, and Dallas were noticeably missing from the list of tour dates. While Drake and 21 hit those cities on It’s All A Blur‘s first go around, fans were hoping to see them perform again.

J. Cole’s manager Ibrahim “IB” Hamad took to X (formerly Twitter) today to express sympathy toward fans, and offer an explanation as to why the tour isn’t hitting some major cities.

“I feel your pain but this is not a major city run, the run is for the secondary market we don’t get to go to as much and do shows like how we use to. All Love to DC though,” said IB.

I feel your pain 😂 but this is not a major city run, the run is for the secondary market we don’t get to go to as much and do shows like how we use to. All Love to DC though ❤️. https://t.co/AzJIfx5cv3 — Ibrahim H. (@KingOfQueenz) November 14, 2023

The news is disappointing, however, understandable.

You can see the full list of tour dates below.

01/18/2024 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena +

01/19/2024 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

01/22/2024 — San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center

01/25/2024 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center

01/29/2024 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center +

01/30/2024 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

02/02/2024 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

02/07/2024 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena +

02/08/2024 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena +

02/12/2024 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

02/16/2024 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

02/20/2024 — Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center +

02/21/2024 — Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

02/24/2024 — Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

02/27/2024 — Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

03/02/2024 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

03/05/2024 — Memphis, TN @ FedExForum

03/10/2024 — Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

03/14/2024 — Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena ~

03/18/2024 — State College, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center ~

03/23/2024 — Sunrise, FL @ Amerant Bank Arena ~

03/27/2024 — Birmingham, AL @ The Legacy Arena at BJCC ~

+ Rescheduled dates

~ Without J. Cole