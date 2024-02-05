Drake’s Big As The What tour with J. Cole is underway, and fans looking forward to future dates might be wondering about the tour’s specifics, like the respective artists’ setlists (here’s Drake’s) and whether the tour is sold out (it’s not).
They also might be wondering what the merch on offer looks like (again, here’s Drake’s) so they can plan whether to bring that extra cash to the venue. Fortunately, accounts like Word On Road and attendees on Reddit have revealed the collections.
Merch tonight in Tampa. #IAABTour pic.twitter.com/4e41hHrY1s
— Word On Road (@WordOnRd) February 3, 2024
The J. Cole-related merch inclues:
- A black hoodie reading (in white, yellow, and red lettering), “DRAKE AND J. COLE ON TOUR 2024 BIG AS THE WHAT? IT’S ALL A BLUR”
- $85 reversible basketball jerseys: a No. 11 black one for Drake, with the OVO owl on the front and “THE BOY” on the back; a No. 15 one for J. Cole, with the Dreamville logo on the front and “COLE” on the back.
- $45 graphic tees (black with a photo of J. Cole onstage on the front and his “to-do list” on the back)
- $145 Dreamville Hoodies in black
- $40 Dreamvill baseball caps in cream with black brims
What Are The Dates For The ‘It’s All A Blur — Big As The What?’ Tour
2/2 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
2/4 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
2/7 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
2/8 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
2/12 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Arena
2/13 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
2/16 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
2/17 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
2/20 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
2/21 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
2/24 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
2/25 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
2/27 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
2/28 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
3/2 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
3/3 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
3/5 – Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum
3/6 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
3/7 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
3/10 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena
3/14 – San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center
3/15 – San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center
3/18 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center
3/19 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center
3/23 – Sunrise, FL @ Amerant Bank Arena ~
3/24 – Sunrise, FL @ Amerant Bank Arena ~
3/27 – Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at The BJCC ~
4/4 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena ~
4/5 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena ~
4/8 – Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum ~
4/15 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena +
4/16 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena +
+ Rescheduled dates
~ Without J. Cole