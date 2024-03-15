Will Gunna Drop A New Album In 2024?

2023 was an outstanding year for Gunna, who came back from six months of incarceration to have one of the biggest album runs of his career. Gunna was released from jail in December 2022 and immediately went to work, beginning the rollout for his fourth studio album A Gift & A Curse, which debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 and spawned one of the songs of the summer, “FukUMean,” Gunna’s first solo top-10 Hot 100 single. Fans are already wondering about a possible follow-up just a year later.

So, will Gunnna drop a new album in 2024?

With two new singles out — “Bittersweet” and “Prada Dem” featuring Offset — and the Bittersweet Tour set to kick off in May, signs are pointing to “yes.” While Gunna technically didn’t go on a tour for A Gift & A Curse, he did perform two high-profile shows in Los Angeles and New York, so theorietically the Bittersweet tour title may suggest an album of the same name coming out within a similar timeframe — or even as early as April. Offset’s partcipation on “Prada Dem” may also suggest that Gunna’s time in trap rap exile is coming to an end, as even Young Thug’s father has said Gunna “can’t hurt” the YSL founder’s defense against racketeering charges and even seemed to suggest that calling him a “snitch” is inaccurate.

If all this means that Gunna’s speculative 2024 album sees him reunite with other fan favorites and frequent collaborators, it’s only good news.

