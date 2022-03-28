Truth be told, part of what made Will Smith slapping Chris Rock during last night’s Oscars ceremony so shocking is that, since his beginnings as a rapper, Smith has put on something of a nice-guy persona. Even his biggest hit ever, “Gettin’ Jiggy Wit It,” is a lighthearted dance floor anthem, which runs contrary to many folks’ perceptions of hardcore, mean-mugging hip-hop tough guys — even if Smith himself is from the same streets as them.

It seems, though, that even his out-of-character moment couldn’t stop him from enjoying his night after winning the award for Best Actor for his performance in King Richard. After the ceremony was over, Smith attended the Vanity Fair afterparty, where he celebrated his first-ever win — and what better song to soundtrack the celebration than his massive 1997 hit?

Will Smith is at the #VanityFairOscarParty dancing with his Oscar to ‘Gettin Jiggy With It.’ pic.twitter.com/PvKrRICQEN — Ramin Setoodeh (@RaminSetoodeh) March 28, 2022

Still, despite Will securing his first Oscar, all anyone can talk about is the moment that preceded his win. Naturally, The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences issued a statement condemning Smith’s actions at the ceremony, while a number of celebrities weighed in, including some of Smith’s fellow rappers, Stephen A. Smith, Rami Malek, Howard Stern, and the hosts of The View. However, according to Diddy, “it’s all love” between will and Chris Rock, who reportedly declined to press charges.

Check out the video of Smith dancing with his award to his own big hit above.