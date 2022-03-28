Good morning. So, last night, every ounce of West Philly jumped out of Safe Black Guy Will Smith, who left fresh prints (heyo) on Chris Rock’s face during the Academy Awards after Rock made an ill-considered joke at the expense of Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith. In 2021, Jada revealed her ongoing struggle with alopecia, an autoimmune disorder that can make a person’s hair fall out. Rock, perhaps not realizing this, remarked that Jada’s freshly-shaved head could make her a candidate to star in a G.I. Jane remake (the titular character shaves her head upon joining the US Marines).

In a video taken from an international broadcast of the ceremony, Jada’s face says it all. For Will, who has had to put up with years of jokes about the couple’s marriage, this last straw broke the camel’s back, and he strode onto the stage to make an example of Rock, slapping him across the face. Although Rock tried to play the moment off, Will shouted from his seat: “Keep my wife’s name out of your mouth.” Fortunately, it seems Rock is taking things in stride, and according to Diddy, the two men had nothing but love afterward.

Obviously, those who saw the moment, whether live in person or watching at home, have thoughts about the possible overreaction, and the hot takes flew fast and furious on social media — including among Will Smith’s celebrity peers, including rappers like 50 Cent, Drake, Nicki Minaj, and more.

While 50, Drake, and others brought out the jokes, Nicki gave an empathetic — and vaguely threatening — take, expressing empathy for Jada Pinkett Smith. “Imagine what it must feel like to be losing your hair to the point where you have to shave it bald,” she wrote. “You think that’s easy to deal with for anyone? You don’t think she’s cried about that many times? 2022 y’all gon have to see these men about those jokes you made about their wives.”

Check out the responses, reactions, and hot takes below.

You have to win Oscars to do this kinda shit. after i win i’m gonna slap the shit out of a few people. LOL • https://t.co/jnbpt4Vpb3 pic.twitter.com/SJMezNsC0e — 50cent (@50cent) March 28, 2022

Philly niggaz up a 100 points https://t.co/2PRCNiIsIh — Big 🐰 (@FreddieGibbs) March 28, 2022

STOP PLAYIN WIT THE FRESH PRINCE DEAD HOMIES — RPBMH 💔 April 8th (@vincestaples) March 28, 2022

I feel you will smack the SHIT out one you niggas bout my wife on national tv — OFFSET (@OffsetYRN) March 28, 2022

I love Chris Rock. I don’t think he would’ve made that joke had he known what Jada recently shared- but between him & the whole team @ the #Oscars you mean to tell me not ONE of y’all heard this woman just share this heartbreaking story? #ComeOnSon … (continue to next tweet) — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) March 28, 2022

Here’s the thing… And this is such an AMAZING – EYE OPENING example of it… (continue to last & final tweet) — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) March 28, 2022

The husband gets a front row seat to his wife’s pain… he’s the 1 consoling her… drying her tears behind closed doors when those cameras go off. Social media has made ppl feel that these “husbands” won’t ever run into them in real life. (Continued again(last time)on next tweet) — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) March 28, 2022

You just got to witness in real time what happens in a man’s soul when he looks over to the woman he loves & sees her holding back tears from a “little joke” at her expense. This is what any & every real man feels in that instant. while y’all seeing the joke he’s seeing her pain — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) March 28, 2022