With the holidays just around the corner, Will Smith wants to go out of his way to put a smile on people’s faces. That’s exactly what he plans to do on the second season of Will From Home, his show made in partnership with Snapchat which sees him joining celebrities to enact good deeds. The show’s new season premiered Monday with a heartwarming segment: the actor tapped Jason Derulo to surprise a 14-year-old fighting cancer with the best present.

Derulo and Smith got together to chat with Aiden, a 14-year-old who was diagnosed with cancer back in April. According to TMZ, Aiden can have minimal contact with his family during chemo treatments due to the pandemic and at times, his father Chuck can only interact with him from outside his bedroom’s door. So in order to help Aiden pass the time, Smith and Derulo decided to give him the gift that’s bound to be on countless Christmas gift lists this year: the new PS5 console.

Aiden and his dad were on a video call with Smith and Derulo as he opened the PS5 box. “That’s the PS5,” Smith said as Aiden’s gift was revealed. “You can’t even get those yet.” Along with sending him the gaming console, Smith also made a $10,000 donation to Cook Children’s Medical Center in Aiden’s honor.

While Derulo helped Smith kick off the second season of Will From Home, the series has a handful of exciting guests booked. Smith will invite Alicia Keys, DJ Khaled, Lil Nas X, and Ludacris on his Snapchat show to celebrate every-day heroes in the coming weeks.

Watch the full clip here and see a trailer for Smith’s Will From Home season two above.