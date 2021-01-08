Wizkid And Burna Boy Reunite In The Flirtatious ‘Ginger’ Video

Nigerian pop stars Wizkid and Burna Boy’s last official collaboration was in 2013 on Burna Boy’s L.I.F.E album cut “Jahs Love Is True.” Since then, though, both have become international superstars, been nominated for Grammys, and released well-received albums here in the US, propagating their Afro-fusion style beyond their home country. Now, they’ve reunited on Wizkid’s new album, Made In Lagos, and today, they released the video for their collab, “Ginger.”

The video is relatively straightforward, featuring the two artists performing in a massive studio as models dance and pose in front of the camera. They also share a game of Oware — otherwise known as mancala — atop a classic automobile.

Both stars have seen their profiles rise in the US over the past few years, largely as a result of their collaborations with stars here who’ve been tapped into their sound. Wizkid worked with Drake on “One Dance” in 2016, with Wale on his Shine album in 2017, and with GoldLink on Diaspora in 2019. Meanwhile, Burna’s path was less conventional; a coincidental song title mixup in 2018 led to an explosion of popularity, giving him a platform from which to launch his albums African Giant and Twice As Tall.

Watch the “Ginger” video above.

