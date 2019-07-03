Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Something of a cottage industry of Wu-Tang Clan-related film and television has cropped up lately as The RZA, the iconic New York rap crew’s de facto creative leader has made it his mission to spread their legend far and wide. Not only have there been multiple Wu-Tang documentaries — For The Children is a shorter version that lives on Youtube, while Of Mics And Men gives a lengthier look at their rise to prominence — but Hulu has been promoting a 10-episode dramatic miniseries, Wu-Tang: An American Saga, featuring a fictionalized retelling of the band’s early years, for months. Now, we finally get our first look at the series with the release of the first official trailer, which you can watch above.

The trailer, which is set to the The Charmels’ 1967 soul record “As Long as I’ve Got You” (for obvious reasons), depicts the actors who play The RZA (Moonlight‘s Ashton Sanders, Raekwon, The GZA, Ghostface Killah, Method Man (New York rapper Dave East), Ol’ Dirty Bastard, and Inspectah Deck (Brooklyn rapper Joey Badass) in a montage sequence intercut with scenes from the show itself. Band members Cappadonna, Masta Killa, and U-God do not appear in the trailer but presumably will in the course of the show’s 10 episodes.

Wu-Tang: An American Saga is produced by The RZA, Method Man, and Brian Grazer and is inspired in part by the books The Wu-Tang Manual and Tao Of Wu, both written by The RZA. The series premiere is set for September 4.