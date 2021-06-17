Getty Image
Former XXL Freshmen Chika And Rico Nasty Congratulate The Women Of The 2021 Class

For the last decade, the hip-hop magazine XXL dropped their Freshman list — their picks of the 11 names that were on the rise in the genre. This year’s list is a little different, as it includes the most women ever for a new class. Four female rappers — Flo Milli, Coi Leray, Lakeyah, and Rubi Rose — can be found on the 2021 iteration. Upon hearing the news, former XXL Freshman ladies Chika and Rico Nasty hopped on social media to show the newbies some love.

“Big Congrats to @_FloMilli @RubixxRose for making the @XXL list!!!” Rico wrote in a tweet. “Well deserved.” Flo Milli replied, “Thank you Rico, love you !” Chika gave a shoutout to Flo Milli as she’s a fellow Alabama rapper. “Congratulations @_FloMilli!” she wrote before adding, “Alabama royalty.”

As for the rest of the 2021 XXL Freshman class, Uproxx favorites like Blxst, DDG, and Pooh Shiesty can be found on the list. Other highlights include 42 Dugg, Toosii, Iann Dior, and Morray also appeared.

On a more recent note, Chika is just months removed from her Once Upon A Time EP while Rico Nasty found herself alongside Juicy J and Jasiah on a pair of tracks.

