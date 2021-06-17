For the last decade, the hip-hop magazine XXL dropped their Freshman list — their picks of the 11 names that were on the rise in the genre. This year’s list is a little different, as it includes the most women ever for a new class. Four female rappers — Flo Milli, Coi Leray, Lakeyah, and Rubi Rose — can be found on the 2021 iteration. Upon hearing the news, former XXL Freshman ladies Chika and Rico Nasty hopped on social media to show the newbies some love.

Thank you Rico 💕💕🤞🏾🤞🏾 love you ! https://t.co/LyaBIr5X24 — FLO MILLI (@_FloMilli) June 16, 2021

“Big Congrats to @_FloMilli @RubixxRose for making the @XXL list!!!” Rico wrote in a tweet. “Well deserved.” Flo Milli replied, “Thank you Rico, love you !” Chika gave a shoutout to Flo Milli as she’s a fellow Alabama rapper. “Congratulations @_FloMilli!” she wrote before adding, “Alabama royalty.”

As for the rest of the 2021 XXL Freshman class, Uproxx favorites like Blxst, DDG, and Pooh Shiesty can be found on the list. Other highlights include 42 Dugg, Toosii, Iann Dior, and Morray also appeared.

