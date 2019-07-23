YBN Cordae Glides Effortlessly On His Funky New Single ‘RNP’ Featuring Anderson .Paak

07.23.19

With his debut album, The Lost Boy, releasing this Friday, rising star YBN Cordae has released one last single ahead of the big day: The bouncy, J. Cole-produced, Anderson .Paak featuring “RNP.” Cordae announced yesterday that he’d be performing the song tonight on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon and clearly wants to make sure everyone gets a few hours to learn the lyrics and sing along.

They’ll want to as well, because “RNP” is a funky, upbeat skate floor anthem that finds the 20-year-old trading verses with the Oxnard slick talker like a 20-year veteran. The J. Cole-produced beat is unexpected as well, eschewing his usual, methodical midtempo for a smoother sound that slinks along like well-greased roller skate wheels on a freshly-waxed rink floor.

Cordae’s other singles, the lyrical tirade “Have Mercy” and soulful, reflective “Bad Idea” with Chance The Rapper, have raised the Maryland rapper’s profile such that he featured on the latest edition of the XXL Freshman cover alongside other breakout stars like DaBaby, Megan Thee Stallion, Rico Nasty, and Tierra Whack, and combined with his recent show-stopping performance of “Racks” with H.E.R. at the 2019 BET Awards and his upcoming late-night television debut with Fallon, it’s beginning to look a lot like 2019 is the year Cordae takes over and asserts himself as the next big thing in rap.

The Lost Boy is out Friday, July 26 via Art@War/Atlantic Records.

YBN Cordae is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

