YBN Cordae Was Reportedly Arrested During A Protest For Breonna Taylor

North Carolina rapper YBN Cordae was reportedly arrested at a protest for Breonna Taylor outside the home of the Kentucky Attorney General, Daniel Cameron. Several protestors arranged a sit-in on Cameron’s yard to condemn his lack of action in addressing Taylor’s case. Fans posted video of the young rapper being detained by officers and social media reports that he is one of several. Tennis star Naomi Osaka, who is Cordae’s girlfriend, commented on the situation, tweeting, “They’re really arresting people for protesting, that’s crazy.”

They’re really arresting people for protesting, that’s crazy. — NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) July 15, 2020

Cordae has had a relatively quiet 2020, aside from his appearance on Young Money Radio last month. When the coronavirus epidemic first broke out, the already elusive 21-year-old Grammy nominee was already in stay-at-home mode after a breakout 2019 that included a world tour, a highly successful debut album, The Lost Boy, and a track record that included hits like “RNP” with Anderson .Paak. But as protests against police violence continue to take place in the name of Louisville EMT Breonna Taylor, Cordae got outside to add his voice to the chorus calling for justice.

YBN Cordae was arrested while protesting for Breonna Taylor. #FREEYBNCORDAE pic.twitter.com/4ZNpGdwnUV — Jaden (@Jadenhatesmusic) July 15, 2020

Cordae’s apparent arrest led to calls to “Free Cordae” trending on social media.

