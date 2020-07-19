It has been four months since Breonna Taylor was tragically killed in her own home by Louisville, Kentucky police officers. In the four months since, officers have yet to be disciplined for her murder and as a result, protests have been nonstop in the months following her death. Many have taken their protest to the front door of Kentucky attorney general, Daniel Cameron, who has brushed off requests to have the police officers arrested from everyone from notable celebrities like Beyonce to hundreds more gathering daily in Kentucky.

Some of those protesters, 87 people including YBN Cordae, were arrested on a felony charge of intimidating a participant in a legal process. According to NBC News just a few days removed from the protest and the arrests, though, Jefferson County attorney Mike O’Connell has dropped the felony charges on all protestors.

Despite maintaining that the charges were reasonable, O’Connell said in a statement, “in the interest of justice and the promotion of the free exchange of ideas, we will dismiss that charge for each protester this past Tuesday.”

Other notable names from the Kentucky protest included rapper Trae The Truth, Houston Texans wide receiver Kenny Stills, and The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams.

[via NBC News]

