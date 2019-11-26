YBN Cordae Has A Family Dinner Go Wrong In His Festive New ‘Thanksgiving’ Video

The second November started, the annual onslaught of Christmas music began: Lucy Dacus, Kevin Morby, and the Jonas Brothers all shared holiday tunes early in the month. Thanksgiving hasn’t happened yet, by the way. Of all the major holidays, Thanksgiving may be the one that has the fewest popular songs written about it. To correct this will take a lot of effort from a lot of artists, and YBN Cordae is leading that charge with “Thanksgiving,” off his acclaimed debut album from this summer, The Lost Boy. Now, just in time for Thanksgiving weekend, he has shared a video for the track.

The video mirrors the story of the song, in which a guy brings a girl home to his family for Thanksgiving dinner, but things don’t work out so well. Cordae raps on the track, “Mac and cheese up in the oven‚ grandma finished cookin’ / Thanksgiving ’round the corner‚ need banana pudding / Brought you home to mama even though you said I shouldn’t / Might not make it to Christmas.”

Cordae recently earned his first pair of Grammy nominations: “Bad Idea” is up for Best Rap Song, and The Lost Boy is up for Best Rap Album. He shared an excited reaction to the news, writing on Twitter, “Yo I got nominated for a f*cking GRAMMY WHAT THE ACTUAL F*CK. 2 of em !!!! Bro my DEBUT album got nominated for BEST RAP ALBUM….. this sh*t crazy.”

Watch the “Thanksgiving” video above, and read our review of The Lost Boy here.