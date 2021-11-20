Ye and Drake are finally on good terms again, after three years of beefing. The rappers wasted no time reuniting, announcing a benefit concert for the freedom of imprisoned Chicago gang founder Larry Hoover. It all started with Ye extending an olive branch to Drake, with help from J Prince, to end their beef in order to hold the concert. Now, an official venue and date for the show have been revealed and it’s not too far from today.

On December 9, Drake and Ye will take over the Los Angeles Coliseum for the Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concer, with the two headlining. Ye made the announcement with a flyer shared on his Instagram page.

Larry Hoover Jr. has also shown support for the end of Drake and Ye’s beef. “This would be big,” he said in an interview with TMZ before the two rappers reconciled. “This is like Michael Jackson and Prince, the one we never seen. It’s gon’ be a ripple effect. We need togetherness and peace in this hip-hop community. We need togetherness and peace in our communities all throughout the United States. Be the leader and show, lead by example.”

You can view the flyer for the Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert above.