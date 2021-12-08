Late last month, Ye and Drake announced that their Larry Hoover benefit concert would be held live from the Los Angeles Coliseum on December 9. The news came after the rappers got back on good terms, having not seeing eye to eye for the past three years. Ye and Drake reconciled in the name of advocating for the release of Larry Hoover, a Chicago gang founder currently imprisoned for a 1973 murder. With two days until the concert goes down, additional info has been shared about it.

Ye and Drake are joining forces and we’ve got your exclusive access. The monumental #FreeLarryHoover show will be free to stream globally on Prime Video, on the @AmazonMusic app, and on the Amazon Music Twitch channel. pic.twitter.com/SPItOoRRG8 — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) December 8, 2021

The Larry Hoover concert will be livestreamed on Amazon Music and Prime Video. Viewers will be able to watch the show starting at 11pm EST / 8pm PST on Prime Video, the Amazon Music app, and the Amazon Music Twitch channel. The concert will also be made available in select IMAX theaters across the country, according to Stereogum. The show’s main goal is to raise awareness for prison and sentencing reform while benefiting community advocate groups, like Ex-Cons For Community And Social Change, Hustle 2.0, and Uptown People’s Law Center.

“Kanye and Drake have spent their careers pushing boundaries and defining culture, and we’re excited to give fans around the world a front row seat to this concert,” Tim Hinshaw, Amazon Music’s head of hip-hop and R&B, said in a statement. “We have made Amazon Music and Prime Video destinations where artists can make their most ambitious ideas a reality—this concert is just the latest example.”