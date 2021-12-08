We’re two days away from Ye and Drake benefit concert for Larry Hoover, which is set to take place on December 9 at the Los Angeles Coliseum. The show was put together thanks to the two rappers’ mutual interest in fighting for the freedom of the Chicago gang founder, who was sentenced to 150–200 years in 1997 for a 1973 murder. While it was originally assumed that the concert would only be available to those who showed up in-person, that’s changed: It will reportedly also be shown in IMAX theaters.

News * The "Free Larry Hoover" concert is going to be played in iMAX theaters. There is no information yet on a livestream you can watch from home. pic.twitter.com/CTn50axjef — West Sub Ever (@WestSubEver) December 7, 2021

So the Kanye and Drake #FreeLarryHoover concert will be streamed live at movie theaters around the country at 11:50 PM est Thursday. pic.twitter.com/6OrS6Bi9Dy — NigelDPresents (@NigelDPresents) December 7, 2021

The Free Larry Hoover Concert will be streamed in theaters. Run time 2-3 hours — Donda’s Place (@dondasplace) December 7, 2021

Some Twitter users noticed that movie tickets for the show were available for purchase at the Regal Stonecrest at Piper Glen IMAX theater in Charlotte, North Carolina. The runtime for the concert was also listed at 145 minutes, which means a lot may be in store than just a couple performances.

Massive build out tonight for the Ye (formerly Kanye West) and Drake concert set for Dec. 9th at the LA Coliseum . Looks like a circular mound is being built with sand and concrete or stucco. At first, thought this was a monster truck rally setup. @CBSLA #Ye #Drake #KanyeWest pic.twitter.com/Z56DrbTcY5 — John Schreiber (@johnschreiber) December 6, 2021

The news comes after arial shots of the Los Angeles Coliseum showed a large circular mound that was being built in the middle of the stadium.

Drake recently withdrew his 2022 Grammy nominations. The rapper was nominated in the Best Rap Album and Best Rap Performance categories for Certified Lover Boy and “Way 2 Sexy” respectively. It’s unknown what led him to make this decision. As for Ye, he dedicated a past Sunday Service event to Virgil Abloh, who passed away after a two-year battle with cancer.

You can check out pictures that were captured in IMAX theaters above.