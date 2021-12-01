Earlier this year, Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Ye (formerly known as Kanye West) after seven years of marriage. The split was a fairly peaceful one from both sides, but in recent weeks, Ye has made a push at reconciliation. In the midst of this, Kim has been seen on serval occasions with comedian Pete Davidson, which has sparked several dating rumors. In the meantime, Ye and Kim were reunited in public for the first time since Ye’s attempts to mend their relationship.

The pair were photographed together at the final Louis Vuitton show for Virgil Abloh, the famed designer and DJ who tragically passed away on Sunday following a two-year battle with cancer, which he chose to keep private. Ye and Kim also attended the show with their eldest daughter North West.

This comes after he dedicated his most recent Sunday Service to Abloh. A message that appeared at the end of the service read, “In loving memory of Virgil Abloh, the creative director of Donda.” Ye and Abloh worked together on several occasions, with the latter helping craft the cover art for Ye’s albums My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy and Yeezus, as well as Watch The Throne, his 2011 joint album with Jay-Z.