During the most recent edition of Ye’s Sunday Service, his Sunday Service Choir introduced an unusual new selection to its repertoire: Drake’s 2018 no. 1 hit, “God’s Plan.” While the choir has played numerous contemporary classics over the course of the past few years, this one was different in that Kanye and Drake had been feuding for nearly the entirety of the choir’s existence. Although the origins of the feud remain unclear to this day, the performance of the new song was made possible by the recent ceasefire the two stars called at the behest of J. Prince and Larry Hoover Jr.

In fact, Ye was apparently so amped about their reconciliation, the choir not only opened Sunday Service with “God’s Plan,” but also reprised it after several Donda songs, according to HipHopDX. The performance may well have constituted a preview of Drake and Ye’s upcoming concert to benefit the elder Larry Hoover’s efforts to have his life prison sentence commuted, which the pair officially announced yesterday as well.

The concert is set for December 9 at the Los Angeles Coliseum and will see the two rappers join each other on stage for the first time in nearly a decade. The architect behind both the concert and the truce was apparently Houston impresario (and rumored threatening figure) J. Prince, who first posted alongside Kanye imploring Drake to bury the hatchet before the two rappers were seen together with Prince in a photo suggesting they’d done just that.