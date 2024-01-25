Travis Scott’s music is defined by its unconventional, oftentimes extremely warped aesthetic sensibilities. So, when Travis announced his new indie film Aggro Dr1ft, it made perfect sense that the film was directed by Harmony Korine, whose transgressive, experimental style is a fitting match. While the film was screened for critics at a few film festivals, it’ll soon come to a thea– ummm, strip club near you. Today, they offered the first look at the film for the public via a trailer showing off its eye-popping, borderline headache-inducing visuals.

The film, produced by Korine’s own EDGLRD studios (I wish I was making that up), follow’s the self-proclaimed “world’s greatest assassin” and is shot entirely in false-color infrared. The result is a bit like watching someone play a Call Of Duty game through one of those helmets from the Predator films. In other words, it’s perfect for a Travis Scott film directed by the guy who made Gummo and Spring Breakers. The film is their second collaboration after Circus Maximus, which accompanied the rollout for Travis’ new album Utopia.

If that sounds like your cup of tea, I’ve got good news and bad news, depending on a few factors. The film will basically only screen at Los Angeles strip club Crazy Girls on February 7 and 8, along with an accompanying DJ performance by Korine himself and sample wiz producer AraabMuzik. You can get tickets here or here.