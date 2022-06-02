Kanye West, through his various endeavors, has a foot in pretty much every field of human endeavor right now; Recently, for example, Donda Sports has received attention for signing Aaron Donald and Jaylen Brown. Now, it looks like Ye is keeping an open mind when it comes to entering the amusement park game.

According to trademark attorney Josh Gerben, West — or more accurately, his Mascotte Holdings, Inc. company — filed 17 new trademark applications based on his Yeezus name, on May 27. The filings suggest Ye intends to attach the Yeezus name to things like amusement parks, blockchain-based currencies and non-fungible tokens (cryptocurrencies and NFTs), stores, toys, games, sporting equipment, buttons, clothing, bags, household items, and cosmetics, among others.

Kanye West has filed 17 new trademark applications around his YEEZUS name. The filings indicate an intent to launch YEEZUS-branded amusement parks, NFT's, toys and more. 👇#KanyeWest pic.twitter.com/bI7RkA1Pk3 — Josh Gerben (@JoshGerben) June 1, 2022

Aside from aforementioned ventures, West has kept busy with new music: Over the past week, he collaborated with Vory on “Daylight” and XXXTentacion on “True Love.” The new Yeezy Gap Engineered By Balenciaga collection also just had a global launch, and more reveals about what Ye has been up to have been shared as the new Hulu series The Kardashians. For instance, he apparently walked out on Kim Kardashian’s Saturday Night Live monologue after taking exception to some of what she said, and took his kids to school in a fire truck.