Kanye West’s fashion endeavors continue to elevate. His latest collaboration with Yeezy, Gap, and Balenciaga has added another layer with a new global drop that’s available now. The latest release, previewed in Ye’s “Life Of The Party” video, was delayed due to the tragic school shootings in Uvalde, Texas. The Yeezy Gap Experience engineered by Balenciaga includes t-shirts, hoodies, joggers, caps, and other products featuring the signature design elements of the collaboration.

The campaign has been utilizing virtually rendered avatars, but fans do note they have seen the Donda artist wearing a flame embroidered cap that has piqued their interest. The Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga collection is now available to shop via Yeezy Gap, Farfetch, Luisaviaroma, and Mytheresa. This news comes on the same day Ye released a posthumous collaboration with XXXTentacion titled “True Love,” which accompanies the documentary Look At Me focusing on XXXTentaction’s life. Kanye West is also participating in the reimagination of McDonald’s iconic packaging alongside Naoto Fukasawa.

Ye can’t stop making headlines, but this is a well-received set of news. It is a major collaboration that could open the door for more fashion innovators down the road. Check out some more of the products available for purchase in the pictures below.