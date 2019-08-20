Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Atlanta rapper YFN Lucci has been embroiled in an ongoing beef with fellow ATLien Young Thug lately, but in his new video for “All Night Long” featuring Trey Songz, he’d rather be a lover than a fighter. The Edgar Stevens-directed video finds Lucci and Songz taking over a luxury villa with a group of models, wining and dining their companions with picturesque views of the nearby ocean, and lounging by the pool as the women splash around in skimpy bikinis.

In the overarching “plot” of the video, YFN Lucci romances one woman in particular, treating her to breakfast on a balcony and surprising her with a Mercedes Benz. Meanwhile, Trey and his chosen paramour laze in bed as Trey sings the suggestive hook, promising to “beat it up all night long.” The video concludes with an outdoor line dancing sequence on the hill overlooking the sunset.

“All Night Long” is the latest single from Lucci’s new mixtape, 650Luc: Gangsta Grillz, which features appearances from fellow Atlanta rappers Jeezy, T.I., Trouble, and Lucci’s brother YFN Kay, as well as Fabolous, Young Dolph, and Yungeen Ace.

YFN Lucci is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.