YG Apologizes To The LGBTQ Community For His ‘Ignorant’ Old Views On Life

As 2020 kicks off, now is a time when you’ll see a lot of New Year’s resolutions start to fly around. Although YG didn’t publicly declare any intended life changes he plans to make in this new year and decade, he is starting 2020 off on a positive note: Yesterday, he issued an apology to the LGBTQ community, because his “old views on life [were] ignorant.”

YG took to Twitter and wrote, “it’s been brought to my attention that my old views on life was ignorant. i apologize to the LGBTQ kommunity for ever komin across like i was anything but respectful and accepting. Live. Love. Ya Life. Gang!”

Not long before that, on the last day of 2019, YG also took a minute to pay tribute to Nipsey Hussle. Sharing a photo of himself with the late rapper, he wrote, “Success is a blessing & all but 2019 took my brother. I’ll give all this sh*t back & some to get my n**** back I miss you foo. THE LEGEND.”

Back in November, YG provided one of the highlights of last year’s Camp Flog Gnaw festival when he invited Stormy Daniels on stage to say “f*ck Donald Trump.”

