YG Has Been Arrested For Alleged Involvement In A Robbery

YG has been arrested under suspicion of involvement in a robbery case, according to TMZ. L.A. County Sheriff’s deputies served the Compton rapper a search warrant at his home in the San Fernando Valley and arrested him, transporting him to be booked for the robbery at the latest update. TMZ notes that YG was also recently connected to a shooting and high-speed chase in July of last year, for which police raided his home again, but says that it’s unknown if the two cases are connected.

Meanwhile, YG himself reported over $400,000 worth of jewelry stolen from his hotel room after a New Year’s Eve party earlier this month, making this something of an ironic reversal of his fortunes. It seemed that the rapper was in the middle of turning over a new leaf, as he’d earlier apologized for previous comments about the LGBTQ community he characterized as “ignorant.” His musical career was also booming after appearing on “Slide” with Bay Area singer H.E.R., on “Bop” with Tyga and Blueface, and in Schoolboy Q’s “Lies” video directed by Teyana Taylor.

The Compton rapper has had other run-ins with the police in the past, getting detained in 2019 for reckless driving and in 2017, he refused to exit his car for officers during another traffic stop for fear of them harming him.

Stay tuned for more information on YG’s arrest and details about his alleged involvement in the robbery case.