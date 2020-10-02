YG Shows How To ‘Blood Walk’ In His New Video With Lil Wayne And D3szn

While YG has recently released a plethora of videos to expand his sound and subject matter, it was only a matter of time before he returned to the topic he knows best. His latest video from new album My Life 4Hunnid does just that, employing veteran guest star Lil Wayne and newcomer D3szn to show off YG’s “Blood Walk.”

Where previous YG singles “Out On Bail,” “Equinox,” and “FTP” all sought to at least embrace a tiny bit of narrative relating to the songs’ themes, this time around, YG goes all-in on the gangster home movie format, “bickin’ back” on the block with his homies all sporting their favorite color and mean-mugging the camera. Lil Wayne’s verse does transplant the three rappers to a local skate park, but otherwise, it’s an LA street culture affair as YG once again celebrates his affiliation.

YG’s new album My Life 4Hunnid is apparently his last on Def Jam and features appearances from Calboy, Gunna, Lil Mosey, Lil Tjay, Ty Dolla Sign, and Tyga. Previously released singles include “Traumatized” and “Laugh Now Kry Later!”

Watch YG’s “Blood Walk” video with Lil Wayne and D3szn above.

My Life 4Hunnid is out now via Def Jam Recordings. Get it here.