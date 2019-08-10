YNW Melly has been behind bars since turning himself in February. But that’s not stopping him from putting out new music. In a post to Instagram, the “Mixed Personalities” rapper announced his new album, Melly vs. Melvin, is still on the way.

Melly added a blurry photo to Instagram of him smiling in an orange jumpsuit. “Album on the way everybody,” he wrote in the caption. “Y’all ready.” He had previously teased a mixtape that would have been released in April, but the project never dropped.

Melly turned himself into police in Washington D.C. after making his second stop on his “We All Shine” tour. The rapper had been charged with the murder of two in October. According to police, he allegedly worked with one other man, Cortlen Henry, to kill Anthony Williams and Christopher Thomas Jr. then manipulate the crime scene to appear as a drive-by shooting. Police say Henry drove the two to the hospital where they were pronounced dead after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds. The two slain men were allegedly friends with Melly and also aspiring rappers. YMW Melly was charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

The rapper is currently awaiting trail for his murder case.