YNW Melly Requests Prison Release After Being Diagnosed With Coronavirus

Incarcerated Gifford, Florida rapper YNW Melly has reportedly requested an early release from prison after being diagnosed with coronavirus. According to TMZ, the 20-year-old rapper’s lawyer filed documents claiming that Melly is suffering from severe chills, heavy labored breathing, headaches, and body aches and that the facility’s staff is ill-prepared for the outbreak, lacking protective masks and cleaning supplies.

According to the documents, the “Murder On My Mind” rapper is down to 114 pounds and is not being properly monitored according to CDC guidelines. He’s reportedly sharing a cell with another inmate who has COVID-19 and Melly’s lawyer worries that they could be passing the virus back-and-forth between the two of them. Melly and his lawyer are requesting for the rapper to be released and placed on house arrest at a medical facility at his own expense. Melly’s family announced his diagnosis using his Instagram account implored his fans to #prayformelly.

Melly has been incarcerated for the last year after being arrested and charged with double murder. Authorities say that the rapper shot and killed two close friends and members of his YNW rap crew and tried to make it look like an attempt on his own life. He pleaded not guilty.

Read the original story here.