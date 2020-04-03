YNW Melly is currently awaiting trial on two counts of first-degree murder in a South Florida jail, and now he has more bad news: The rapper’s team revealed that he’s tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The news was shared in an Instagram post, with a caption that reads, “He’ll be filing a motion for restricted release in hopes of better care due to any jails not being prepared to treat this new virus. He hopes for your support and to recover soon #prayformelly send positive energy to him please.” The news arrived as the Boward Sheriff’s Office, the Florida city where Melly is currently awaiting trial, revealed that two inmates in the jail tested positive for COVID-19.

Melly’s name adds to a growing list of celebrities who have recently contracted the virus. Yesterday, Founders Of Wayne bassist Adam Schlesinger passed away following complications from COVID-19, and just a few days ago CNN’s Chris Cuomo revealed that he had tested positive for the coronavirus.

The news arrives mere weeks after YNW Melly’s “Suicidal (Remix)” was updated with a new verse from the late Juice WRLD. Nearly two weeks later the song was paired with a matching video in which neither rapper appears.